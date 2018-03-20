Event: Federal Employees Effected by Furlough



Don’t Forget to Feed Me Pet Food Bank, Inc

Federal Employees Effected by Furlough

On Friday, January 25 from 10am-1pm Don’t Forget to Feed Me Pet Food Bank, Inc will open our facility located at 5825 E Rosedale Street in Fort Worth, TX for federal employees who have been affected by the government shutdown. This will be the only open time we have for direct pick-up available at our warehouse. For those with an ongoing need of pet food assistance, please visit our website at https://www.dontforgettofeedme.org to find which of our 8 distribution partners is most convenient.

Don’t Forget to Feed me provides pet food to local pantries, agencies, senior centers and Meals on Wheels so their clients can receive food for the entire family, including their 4-legged members. We are also the only agency focused on the root cause of many animal surrenders and abandonments – the inability to afford pet food. Last year alone we:

Distributed over 1.18 million pet meals.

Received over 148 tons of pet food.

And provided 200 pet kits to the American Red Cross for their disaster relief trucks.

For more information about Don’t Forget to Feed Me, visit https://www.dontforgettofeedme.org/.

Who: Don’t Forget to Feed Me Pet Food Bank

What: Furloughed federal employees *must bring a federal ID

When: Friday, January 25 ,2019

Where: 5825 E Rosedale Street, Fort Worth, TX 76112

Contact: Alicia Hoang, manager@dontforgettofeedme.org

Other Ways to Help

Don’t Forget to Feed Me offers Amazon.com wish list to order directly at http://a.co/4pnb1ad, or by visiting our website at https://www.dontforgettofeedme.org to see which donation location is closest to you to drop off your donations.

For donors who want to give in more traditional ways, gifts may be made through the Don’t Forget to Feed Me website at www.DF2FM.org or by mail to: Don’t Forget to Feed Me, PO Box 471277, Fort Worth, TX 76147.

Government Shutdown Press Release